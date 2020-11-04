Litchfield and Meeker County voters went to the polls in big numbers Tuesday — and the days leading up to Election Day — to choose leadership on several levels.
And their decisions will install many new members onto city council, school board and county board, according to preliminary tallies reported by the Meeker County Auditor’s Office.
Litchfield City Council
Litchfield City Council will have one new member when it convenes for a new year in January, as John Carlson cruised to a win over incumbent Vern Loch Jr. for the Ward 4 seat. Carlson, a former teacher and coach in the Litchfield School District, received 473 votes to Loch’s 182.
Meanwhile, incumbents Ron Dingmann and Darlene Kotelnicki held their City Council seats.
Dingmann comfortably held off a challenge from Holly Flemming, 1,895 to 1,281 votes to retain the City Council At-Large seat. Kotelnicki topped challenger Rick Beecroft 384 to 329 in Ward 2.
Loch, a retired cheesemaker from First District Association, has served on the Litchfield City Council the past 12 years and had served 24 years on the city’s Planning Commission.
Carlson, meanwhile, was making his first run for public office when he filed to run for the Ward 4 seat. A lifetime Litchfield resident, he taught in the Litchfield School District for 31 years before retiring in 2017. He had served as dean of students at Litchfield Middle School from 2015-2017.
In answers to a questionnaire from the Independent Review, Carlson acknowledged he lack of political experience, but professed an eagerness to learn.
“I enjoy collaborating with others, finding out what has worked and what hasn’t worked for them,” Carlson said. “Researching how successful communities thrive, not just survive, is an exciting process to me. However, I would need to get to know the intricacies of our government first to see how I can help.”
Dingmann, owner of an insurance agency in Litchfield, was first elected to the City Council in 2008, the re-elected in 2012 and 2016. He also ran for mayor in 2018, along with Kotelnicki, challenging Mayor Keith Johnson.
Kotelnicki was elected to the Ward 2 seat in 2016, but had been active on the city’s Library Board and Heritage Preservation Commission and Planning Commission prior to that.
Litchfield School Board
Two newcomers will join the Litchfield School Board if preliminary vote totals hold.
But incumbent Julie Rae Pennertz was still the vote-getter in the crowded nine-person field. Pennertz garnered 2,381 votes to hold her spot on the School Board.
Meanwhile, challengers Alex Carlson (2,347 votes) Michelle Falling (2,283) — both running for their first public positions — will fill the other two seats.
Those results mean incumbent Chase Groskreutz will lose his seat on the board. He finished fifth in the balloting, with 1,629 votes. Manny Jasso received the fourth-most votes with 1,919.
Meeker County Board
With two incumbents choosing not to run and a third vanquished in a primary, the Meeker County Board was destined to have three new members following Tuesday’s voting. The question was, which three?
District 2 and 3 both saw extremely competitive races. If preliminary numbers hold, however, Julie Bredeson, a retired college teacher, will take the District 2 seat. She received 1,219 votes to Greg Gilbertson’s 1,144.
In District 3, Paul M. Johnson topped John L. Smith 1,371 to 1,263. In District 4, Danny Schiefelbein ran unopposed and received 2,176 votes.