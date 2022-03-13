Gardening enthusiasts can participate in virtual educational opportunities offered through Unviersity of Minnesota Extension.
A Gardening Knowledge for Free program will be offered at 7 p.. Thursday, March 31, via Zoom webinar. This program will feature Courtney Tchida, community programs director from the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. Tchida will share her more than 20 years of experience, highlighting gardening planning for 2022. Utilizing crop rotations (planting different crops of different families in the same place over time), companions (planning two or more crops that benefit each other together), and successions (planting multiple crops in the same space over the course of the season) can maximize productivity and minimize potential pests, diseases and weeds.
A Virtual Gardening Education Day is planned for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, via Zoom webinar. This year’s program will feature two speakers highlighting the beauty of lilies and hostas in the garden.
The first is Forrest Peiper, a past president of the North Star Lily Society, a past member of the North American Lily Society Board of Directors, and a NALS accredited lily judge. Peiper grows more than 200 named lily varieties as well as his own hybridized seedlings in his garden in St Louis Park and in leased land in Shakopee. He will share his expertise as he talks about nature and care of lilies available now: Asiatics, martagons, trumpet and Aurelians, Orientals, species and interdivisional hybrids such as Orientpets. Also included are tips for purchasing lilies and sources of additional information. The talk is illustrated with many photographs of representative and recommended varieties.
The second presentation will feature the hosta. Andy Marlow, current president of the American Hosta Society and past president of the Minnesota Hosta Society, will share the origin of hostas, how to grow them, when and how to divide them, and the few pests that make hosta growing just a touch more of a challenge, He also will tell about great hosta varieties and where to find them. Marlow has been growing hostas since 1979 and lives in Hopkins with his wife, daughter and 130 different hosta cultivars.
Pre-registration is required at least one hour prior to each event. After registering, participants will receive a Zoom link. If unable to attend the live sessions, registrants will receive the recordings via email.
Register for each topic that you are interested in at:
- Gardening Knowledge for Free - Garden Planning by Courtney Tchida at z.umn.edu/GK4FGarden
- 2022 Virtual Gardening Education Day at z.umn.edu/GardenEd22
For more information, contact the McLeod County Extension office at 320-484-4334 or mnext-mcleod@umn.edu.