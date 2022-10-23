CHEERS! And thanks to Jo Ellen Kimball for her years of teaching, her leadership on the School Board and for her contributions to our community.
— Becky Felling
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
---
CHEERS! "Thank you to all of those who helped by providing supplies and assistance in the CCM 2022-2023 School Supply Distribution. Over 530 students throughout McLeod Co were served. Special thanks to the volunteers who helped sort/organize/buy supplies and to those that assisted the students through the process of receiving their supplies. You are a blessing!!!"
— Bev Bonte/Jen Wicklund and the Common Cup Minnesota Board
---
CHEERS! Thank you to everyone in the community that helped pack 31,752 meals for Food for Kidz on Wednesday, October 5th. You have made a difference in fighting hunger locally and through out the world!
— Bethlehem United Methodist Church