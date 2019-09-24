Many small towns pursue large employers as a path to economic development.
But the idea that job creation leads to population growth and economic vitality is an old-fashioned and somewhat flawed assumption.
That was one of the messages delivered by a pair of economic development strategists who spoke last week at a downtown development meeting in Red Wing.
A contingent of Litchfield people organized by City Council member Darlene Kotelnicki — downtown building owners and members of the Litchfield Downtown Council — attended the meeting. And what they heard was a “new paradigm” on economic development, one that can center around revitalizing downtown buildings, starting with the upper floor residential spaces.
“You work where you have to, you live where you choose to,” said Jim Thompson, downtown economic development specialist with the Iowa Economic Development Authority. “The biggest slam (against a small town) used to be to label it as a bedroom community. Today, that’s one of the greatest compliments you can give your town.”
The message delivered by Thompson and Michael Wagler, coordinator of Main Street Iowa, was heartening.
We have seen downtown Litchfield experience several up-and-down cycles as new businesses open and bring a vibrancy to main street, then close and leave holes in the landscape.
A not uncommon opinion expressed is that the best thing that could happen downtown is for a bulldozer to “accidentally” knock down a few, or all, of the aging structures.
It’s a take we disagree with completely, of course. And yet it is difficult to see buildings sit vacant and fall into disrepair in what has been a bustling business district.
Thompson and Wagler offered a ray of optimism for anyone wondering about or even doubting the future of small town main streets everywhere. They brought photographic proof — before and after pictures — along as explanations of how small Iowa towns, many of them much smaller in population than Litchfield, revitalized decrepit buildings and reinvigorated their towns.
And much of it centered around a different approach to development.
“The easiest place to start is upper story development,” Thompson said. “Housing is economic development. If we create a place where people want to live … people will find jobs.”
His charge for downtown building owners and economic development leaders was to “look up” at the many possibilities for residential development in the upper floors because “a denser community is a better community.”
The “home run” days of small towns attracting a major industry promising many jobs and new residents “didn’t work. Chasing smokestacks didn’t work,” Thompson said. When the housing crunch started nationwide, he said, there was a significant shift in decisions people made about their residences.
“People were moving not for jobs, but for schools and community amenities,” he said. “When we invest in our communities with recreation (and other) community amenities, you’re always going to win.”
Workers will work in one community, but happily commute from another, if it offers the feeling of “home” that they desire.
The entire day offered a timely perspective, given the coming Litchfield Public Schools levy and bond referendum, and the joint discussion between city and school district regarding a community wellness/recreation center.
There is plenty of opportunity in our small town. What it takes is getting everyone — or at least the key players — on the same page and moving toward the same vision of success.
A last word of advice from Thompson worked perfectly.
“If your community is competing internally, it’s much more difficult for you to be competitive externally,” Thompson said.