It’s getting to be that kind of weather. You know the kind I mean ... when it’s OK to do nothing but stay home and read, watch movies, or just stare out the window.
As the old song goes, “the weather outside is frightful...” that’s when it’s cold and windy, and the snow is blowing sideways.
It’s not so bad yet, but the one or two inches we have had is a precursor. We know what’s coming. Gear up on home entertainment: movies on dvd, books you have been waiting to read, and some nibblies to go with your endless cups of coffee, or pop, or a glass of wine. You are good to go for a guilt-free home vacation. Oh, and don’t forget some easy-to- prepare light meals. The kind where all you need is a pan and a can opener. I’m thinking of tomato soup, or chili con carne, or Sockeye salmon with mayo on toast. All easy and good.
I am retired, so there is no job I have to get to. My apologies to those who have to force themselves outdoors and into ice-cold cars, and who must struggle with snow and ice and slick roads. Sorry. One day, maybe, when you are retired, you too can enjoy this hiatus from duty.
Bear in mind that just because I am retired does not mean I have no duties – I have to keep my house clean, do my laundry, shop for groceries, order clothes from catalogs, pay bills, make phone calls and keep up with my correspondence. But sometimes, when the wind is whistling around the house and the wall furnace is kicking in every two seconds, and the snow is sparkling like diamonds … it’s a delicious feeling to hole up in my cozy little house and hibernate. I think about bears; they must love winter. Cozy in their caves. Walt Whitman says: “I think I could turn and live with animals, they are so placid and self-contain’d, I stand and look at them long and long.”
If I were to live with animals, I think I’d choose wolves. They have good families, they love winter, and they snuggle up together to weather the storms. You could do a lot worse.