New parents/caregivers are overwhelmed with so many tasks, responsibilities, and priorities with babies and preschool-age children. We all want our kids to be as happy, healthy, and successful as possible. But with the doctor appointments, food preparation, cleaning, up-ended sleep schedules, potty training, and all the other interruptions that sneak up on you, how can we make sure our youngest are ready for school when that day comes?
Simply put, all the research suggests reading to your young ones. According to the National Center on Early Childhood Development, Teaching, and Learning, infants pick up on language earlier than we tend to realize. Exposing children to all kinds of books expands their vocabulary, even before they can utilize that vocabulary on their own.
How many books should you be reading to your youngest? That’s a great question to which we librarians like to respond with “as many as you can!” But we have a program that is a bit more concrete for anyone who needs more tangible goals: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.
1,000 books? BEFORE KINDERGARTEN?
Let’s break this down: let’s say you only have time for one picture book per day. That’s already 365 books in one year. In just three years, you’d have read more than 1,000 books to your little one if you were able to read one single book a day to your child. Reading one picture book a day feels a bit more conceivable than thinking about the idea of reading 1,000 books.
Getting into this program is incredibly simple: just stop by the library, ask to sign up your young reader, and get your first book log. From here, keep track of each book your child reads (with you, with another adult caretaker, with another family member, at daycare, etc.). The first book log is for the first 100 books; when the first one is completed, come on back to the library to collect a prize and the second log!
What if my child wants to read the same book over and over?
Great! That’s really beneficial to your child’s development. Your child has a better opportunity to hold on to the vocabulary from the books you read to them over and over. Plus, kids get more chances to comprehend the plot points and details about the characters in stories if they hear them multiple times.
But we all know how life goes; sometimes, events happen that might not allow for even one picture book a day. Good news! We have two different storytimes available here at the library where they could get up to three stories at each — that means you’d only have to read one to two books a week to your child, and we’d read the rest! Our infant-toddler storytime is from 10:15-10:45 on Wednesday mornings, and our preschool storytime is on Friday mornings start at 10 a.m.
While reading might seem like one more task to do, it can be one of the best ways to bond with your children. By instilling a love for books early in life, you open up many opportunities for your young ones. As I mentioned in a previous column, reading books about tough topics can also open up conversations later on when life gets more complicated and confusing. Starting this practice from infancy makes open and honest conversation a little easier. Plus, your child has a better chance for success in school when they have a close relationship with books.
1,000 books might seem overwhelming. But even just one book a day will get you there in less than three years. Don’t forget that the library storytimes are another way to squeeze in a handful of books a week! If you don’t know where to start or which books might be a good fit, come on in and talk to any of our library staff here at Litchfield — we love helping our littlest get their hands (or teeth) on a good book!
— Rachel Clark in children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.