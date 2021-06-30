More and more people are discovering the joys of audiobooks. If you’re taking a road trip this summer, if you commute for work, or if you like to have something to entertain you while you accomplish something like cleaning or cooking, audiobooks can be a fun and interesting way to pass the time.
Pioneerland Library System has a substantial collection of downloadable audiobooks on the Overdrive e-book service. You can access those with your library card through the Overdrive and Libby apps, and listen with your phone, tablet, or computer. These audiobooks are very popular, because you can check them out from home or anywhere you have an internet connection for your device, and play them on the go, even if your vehicle doesn’t have a CD player.
The newest additions to Pioneerland’s downloadable audiobook collection include “The Haunting of Alma Fielding: A True Ghost Story” by Kate Summerscale, “The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States” by Walter Johnson, and “Cold Mourning,” a Stonechild and Rouleau mystery by Brenda Chapman.
Our libraries continue to get new books on CD, as well. If you like to play audiobooks in your CD player, you can choose from a large collection of those at Litchfield Library and other libraries in the Pioneerland system.
Litchfield Library has recently added Susan Mallery’s book “Meant to Be Yours” as a book on CD. This is the fifth book in the Happily Inc. series of romances. Wedding coordinator Renee believes she isn’t meant to get married. Then she meets author Jasper, a former military man who thinks he’s too damaged for relationships. Together they have to decide whether to take a chance on love.
“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig is another new addition to the Litchfield collection of books on CD. Actress Carey Mulligan reads this fantasy novel, which has been a big hit with general readers. The library in the title contains an infinite number of books. For each person, there’s one book telling the story of a person’s life as it happened, and another book for each of the lives they could have lived if they’d made different choices. Some compare it to the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” or the TV show “The Good Place;” the premise also reminds me of the new TV show “Loki.” Despite the somewhat unsettling premise, reviewers say it’s a feel-good book.
James Patterson comes out with a new book about once a month, and they are always popular. The Litchfield and Cosmos libraries recently added his book “1st Case” on CD. Co-written with Chris Tebbetts, this technothriller features hacker Angela who gets kicked out of MIT and recruited to the FBI. Angela has very little training before starting on her dangerous first case, tracking a pair of serial killer brothers.
The other libraries in Meeker County have a selection of new books on CD available, as well. Grove City Library has recently added “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell, “Walk in My Combat Boots” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann, and “The Bounty” by Janet Evanovich. Dassel has recently gotten a couple of classics: “Heart of Darkness” by Joseph Conrad and “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” by Mark Twain. Cosmos Library’s new additions are “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly, “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, and “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter.
Does it count as reading books when you listen to audiobooks? Yes! It’s just another format. If you like to read by listening, the library supports you in doing that. Stop in or go online to find your next listening adventure.