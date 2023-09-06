Once in a while I get a chocolate craving. A rich, fudgy chocolate brownie fills the desire. Lately I have been noticing lots of quick recipes for brownies that are new to me. Brownies are easy desserts to make, as you can use a mix or you can make them homemade.
You can make a homemade brownie mix that tastes better than a box mix, and it’s made without the preservatives. You whisk the ingredients and store in a ziplock bag or canister until ready to use it. When ready to make brownies you need to add the egg, water, butter or oil and vanilla, the same as a box mix.
The Best Brownie Mix
For the mix: 2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
Whisk together all ingredients in a large bowl. Store in airtight container or zip-lock bag until ready to use. Makes 4 cups of mix. Recipe can be multiplied to make a larger batch as this is enough for two 9×9-inch pans or one 9×13 pan.
To prepare 9×9 pan of brownies:
Mix 2 cups of brownie mix with ½ cup melted butter or vegetable oil, 2 eggs, 1 tsp. vanilla and 1 Tbsp. water. Optional ½ cup mix-ins like nuts, candy or chocolate chips. Spread in a 9×9-inch pan that has been prepared with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-24 minutes, until a toothpick comes out only with a few crumbs. Cool before cutting to squares.
To prepare thick 9X13 pan of brownies:
Mix 4 cups mix, 1 cup melted butter or vegetable oil, 4 large eggs, 1 tsp. vanilla and 2 Tbsp. water. Optional mix-ins 1 cup nuts, candy or chocolate chips. Spread in 9x13-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20-30 minutes, until brownie pulls away from sides of pan or a toothpick comes out with a few crumbs. Cool before cutting.
Pecan Pie brownies combine two favorite desserts in an easy-to-make bar. The brownie layer is topped with pecan pie filling for a crunchy, chewy, sweet and salty bar. If you use a 9x13 mix, you should double the pecan pie filling topping so you have enough topping.
Pecan Pie Brownies
9×9 size brownie mix plus ingredients called for
Pecan Pie Topping
½ cup salted butter
½ cup corn syrup
1 cup brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. salt
2 large eggs
2 ½ cups pecans
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9×9 inch baking pan with parchment paper. Prepare the brownie mix (or recipe)as directed on the box. Stir by hand, just until mixed. Spread batter into prepared baking pan.
Bake the brownies for half of the recommended baking time plus 5 additional minutes to begin. While the brownies are baking prepare the pecan pie topping.
Pecan Pie Topping
In a medium bowl, whisk together melted butter, corn syrup, brown sugar, vanilla and salt. Then mix in the eggs. After eggs are mixed in, stir in chopped pecans. When brownies are done with their baking time of half the recommended, plus five” pull them out. If they still look wet and completely uncooked, return to the oven for 3-5 minutes, then check again. While they won’t be fully cooked, the top should be starting to set up. Pour the pecan topping evenly over the brownies.
Place brownies, with pecan pie topping, back into the oven and continue baking for an additional 25-30 minutes. The top should be setting up before you remove from the oven, it should not jiggle easily. Allow the brownies to cool completely on cooling rack. Cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing. For easiest cutting, place in the fridge for two hours or more prior to cutting.
The pecan pie brownies can be stored at room temperature for four days. 16 servings
These moist, chewy bars are loaded with M&M’s. They are especially nice made using seasonal holiday colors. You can double the recipe to make in a 9x13 pan and add 10 minutes to baking time.
Chewy M&M Brownies
¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
¼ cup vegetable oil
½ cup regular unsweetened cocoa powder
3 ounce dark chocolate, chopped
2 large eggs
¾ cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
2 tsp. vanilla
½ cup all purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. baking powder
¼ cup semisweet chocolate chips
¾ cup regular M&M’s, plus more for topping
¼ cup mini M&M’s, plus more for topping
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease and line an 8x8 square baking dish with parchment paper. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Once melted, whisk in the oil and cocoa powder and mix for about 15 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in chopped chocolate to melt. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and baking powder. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, vigorously whisk together the sugars and eggs for about 2 minutes. The mixture should be creamy and slightly frothy. Now mix in the vanilla followed by the chocolate mixture. Switch to a rubber spatula and fold in the dry ingredients. Right before they are fully mixed, toss in the chocolate chips and M&M’s. Pour the batter into baking dish, spread evenly and top with a handful of regular and mini M&M’s. Bake for 25-28 minutes. Tap pan to deflate bars. Cool 90 minutes at room temperature. 16 brownies.