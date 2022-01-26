We started a new tradition in our family this past Christmas. Our daughters (except for ex pat Amy who lives in Montana), gathered with grandchildren about noon on the eve for a dinner second to none. They then retired to other venues to open presents, sing songs, play games, and tell stories that are mostly true.
My wife and I, now octogenarians, traveled to our citified daughter’s home and heaved a sigh of holiday relief as we settled in for a few days of holiday cheer. A new tradition? I do not know, but a change in years of going to grandmas to do all the above. It will take some getting used to, but it was inevitable.
This has been an unusual year for my wife and me, and everyone else it would seem. Our children now grown with families of their own feel, I guess, that a change should be made. My balance is a little off and rather than have grandpa fall face down into the gravy the venue should change.
Oh, what a time the last 62 years has been. The arrival of three beautiful daughters. Watching them grow. Buying and hiding gifts. What to give to whom. Waiting for Santa. Elegant meals prepared. Laughter, stories, a whole house to decorate indoors and out. Waiting for dad to come home from work. School concerts to attend. Marriages, grandchildren, shouts of laughter, and times of anguish.
And here we are, vaccinated, probed, primed for a century of conflict, care, and hope. What is to become of us? Many of our friends and relatives are gone. My wife and I soldier on, aiding and abetting here and there, sometimes biting our tongues when witnessing a choice gone wrong or a word misplaced. Forgetting.
As I write I’m listening to my music, middle of 20th century, old stuff: Johnny Mathis, Nat Cole, Fats Domino, music to dance to, whirling and dipping and holding a lovely young woman close but not too close. The scent of Wind Song and Prell shampooed hair. Saddle shoes, pink shirts, Brylcreamed hair. Letters written and mailed, expounding on the draft, Korea, college choice, undying love. Career. ‘57 Chevy Impalas.
Now, if I could just remember where I left my cane, I have to get to the clinic for something. What? I wonder where my doctor went. It seemed like a tradition to see him. I saw a woman last time.
Things change.