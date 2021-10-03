There I was at home sulking about COVID and frustrated at being unable to travel in the excessive way I wanted when a friend stopped by while walking her dog.
She said, “Got a proposition for you. Let’s go to the Arboretum. We can take a bag lunch so we don’t need to eat inside a restaurant. And then, we go on to the Guthrie to see a play. We have to be vaccinated and masked – so it should be OK to go.”
The play was “What the Constitution Means to Me” — the first play to be done at the Guthrie since the plague began. Very big deal. She and I are both theater buffs and pre-COVID had seen several plays at the Guthrie.
It took me a mini-second to shout ... ‘YES!!” And so off we went.
The Arboretum was fantastic. Flowers in bloom everywhere you looked. We examined the dahlias in particular. I have a lone dahlia in my front yard. It is now blooming beautifully. To see hundreds of my dahlia’s relatives in one place was dizzying and inspiring – next year maybe I’ll go nuts and plant TWO dahlias.
We ate our peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at a scenic spot and then moved on to the Guthrie. We were early, so we had the theater to ourselves for over an hour. We inspected the Amber Box (ninth floor, the view, the view — unbelievable!) and the famed Endless Bridge – more view.
Then, it was time to check in and show our tickets and our vaccination and photo i.d.’s. Smoothly done. We had good seats and enjoyed the show. It was the first performance of the national tour of the play. It had been a big hit on Broadway, and the Guthrie audience loved it, too, and laughed and applauded and shouted – no doubt also happy just to enjoy live theater again.
My friend and I have always been very careful to avoid exposure to the virus. This was a big outing and not without a slight risk and we knew it. But, we figured this careful return to one part of normal life that we loved was well worth it.
We rode home refreshed and happy. Things were looking up.