Let me take you on a tour of my home and tell you what everything means. You will understand why my 10-year-old great niece once said, “This house is like a museum.”
She was right. She understood that what she looked at had meaning.
Our tour begins on the winterized porch: That desk/bookcase combo was made by a local carpenter and artist. He was so successful he was able to pass on some $400,000 of his estate to the city to create a recreational center. I was a teenager when I designed the furniture myself and he faithfully followed my instructions. My plan was flawed, but his work was flawless and holds up perfectly after some 60 years.
The fake Persian rug was bought soon after my late husband, Bill, and I took possession of my parents’ home. The wood nightstand was designed and built by my brother, Calvin Peterson, when he was in high school – first of many finely crafted pieces he made in the seven decades since that first work. It’s a little shaky now but then what isn’t that’s lasted that long? Calvin also built a small bookcase in the room.
The closet on the north side of the porch was crafted by my father soon after my parents moved into the house, previously occupied by my grandmother. When she and my grandfather, Henry Timm, moved into the place in 1914, there were no closets, a rarity in those old homes. The house was built in 1880, originally a log cabin with rooms added on over time.
Moving on to the kitchen, the walls are covered with my own mementos – photos of play casts and people and places I want to remember. There is the computer two friends gave Bill and me when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and we made plans to move to Minnesota for his last months of life. They wanted to make it easy for us to keep in in touch with them.
The kitchen table and chairs date from my grandmother Peterson’s day. Maren Peterson served many meals at that table on the farm she and my grandfather Anders homesteaded south of Litchfield. Their seven children married and today account for many of Meeker county’s residents. I have often said, “Every third person I meet in these parts turns out to be a cousin.” And I’m glad of it. Like many Danes, they are all smart and witty.
On the wall I have displayed some watercolors I made in the early part of this century. They are inspired by Van Gogh, Matisse, and Cezanne. Some were created when I shared a house in southern France with three friends. I copied the designs from the coffee cups that came with the furnished four-bedroom home we rented in Burgundy.
The living room is filled with photos and paintings that recall my family and its history. My grandfather provided one photograph. It is of Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm and his family. Henry Timm left Germany for more freedom in America, but he did not desert his affection for his country’s leader. He had to hide the photo when World War I broke out. The photo was damaged. Bill and I did not repair it; it was evidence of that terrible time.
On one wall hangs a beautiful oil portrait of my mother, painted by Nina Rutledge. An award-winning artist, Nina and my mother, Vera, became fast friends after Nina visited her many times in the nursing home. The portrait was selected to be part of that year’s Minnesota State Fair art show.
On one side of the living room sits a small platform rocker my great-grandmother once sat in. It’s very uncomfortable, because she was a very little lady and most of my friends are a bit bigger than she was. Still, it’s nice to have in the room.
An old dresser dating from 1925 lines up along the west wall — a wedding present to my mother from her parents. Next to it is a marble top table once owned by my great aunt Katie Coyle. And, next to that is the desk my mother bought me when I was in high school and told her I planned to be a writer. She also bought me a typewriter.
On the wall hangs a carving of a large deer head, given to me by Calvin. There are framed photographs: my husband, Bill, as he appeared in a play he wrote, directed and acted in; my sister, Myrna Maher, posed with the Westerners, a group she performed with as a teenager; and my great uncle Lloyd Post, who raced a train west of town and lost, to the great sorrow of the townspeople who loved him.
Many friends ... and I, too … complain of having too much stuff and want to pare it all down. But how do I get rid of such treasures?
How about this answer: I don’t.
Tell you what: I’ll let my survivors do that cruel job. Hey, they might inherit a few treasures from me that will make it all OK.