I love food. I eat a lot. Am I setting a bad example for my birds?
By “my” birds I mean the sparrows, wrens, warblers and other hangers-on who dine at my expense.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
I love food. I eat a lot. Am I setting a bad example for my birds?
By “my” birds I mean the sparrows, wrens, warblers and other hangers-on who dine at my expense.
I have noticed they are eating incessantly at my homemade feeding station. I have a pie tin nailed to my deck railing filled with bird seed. Seems to me I have to fill it way too often. Plus, I have three suet cages dangling from my lilac bush. Very popular also.
So, anyway, I wondered about this season’s bird crowd. They seem to be unusually gluttonous. Much more than in the past.
I asked the clerk at Runnings. She said, oh, yes, other customers had complained about ravenous birds this year. We speculated that maybe it was because of the drought, though we weren’t quite sure how that would affect the birds’ appetites.
I seem to be ravenous, too, these days. I get up at all hours and wander the house. Snacking, of course. Peanut butter and crackers. Or strawberries. A cup of coffee. I even once made bacon and eggs. At 3 a.m. I know, ridiculous.
But I wonder if the birds notice this. They are very sensitive. Do they figure, “She eats at all hours. We will eat too.”
They also sometimes sing at 3 a.m. Inspired by me? That’s silly. Or is it?
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield native. Now retired after a career in the television industry, she was a Litchfield High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2019. She also is a member of the Litchfield Area Writers Group, which recently released its annual book, “Reflections,” a collection of stories and poems written by members of the group.