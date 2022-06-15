The other day, I was wandering my house in the middle of the night. I kept hearing a bird chirping. At 3 a.m.?
He just kept chirping relentlessly. I began to wonder if it was some malfunctioning machine that sounded like a bird. Then, curious to hear it better, I opened my door and heard other birds chirping the same way all around the neighborhood. Was it a convention? Why were they up at this hour?
I stepped quietly out onto my deck to hear better. Maybe not quietly enough because — after I listened a few moments and stepped back into my house — all the chirping stopped. The whole neighborhood was dead silent again. Were the birds embarrassed to be caught singing at such an unusual hour? Was it a secret ritual? Did I ruin their concert by listening in?
I was reminded of the odd behavior of the birds of Iceland. I was walking near the guest house where I stayed when I heard birdsong coming from the ground. I learned that because Iceland has almost no trees, the birds sit unseen in the grass and sing to their hearts’ content. Can be unnerving at first. You just don’t expect grass to sing.
As to my personal bird concert. I learned it’s quite possible opening my door alarmed the singers just enough to hush them up. They might have thought I was dangerous. Usually, they will start up again once the suspected threat disappears.
I just checked again. There was some faint chirping much further away. I guess the party moved off to a safer place.
Lesson learned: Don’t get too close to a bird concert — unless of course, you want them to shut up. If you do, just walk outside and pay attention.
Judging from my experience, they will stop singing in an instant.