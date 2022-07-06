Twelve years ago, the Catholic Church declared a woman’s vision of the Virgin Mary “worthy of belief.” The site where the visions occurred has become the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, in Champion, Wisconsin. It is the only such place in the United States so designated, putting it on the same level of religious importance as Lourdes and Fatima.
After several years of investigation, the church accepted what pilgrims to the site have believed since 1859 when Adele Brise reported her visions. She was 26 years old — a new immigrant from Belgium — when she told people she had seen and heard the Virgin Mary several times. She said Mary told her she must teach the local children in the Catholic faith. Brise followed those instructions until her death in 1896.
I had been curious about this story ever since I first read about it in the Star Tribune in 2010. I discovered later that few people knew of its importance to the church. Over time, the news spread and more and more people came to the site. The rector, Father John Broussard, told me that in 2009, 10,000 people came to the Shrine; in 2018 that number had risen to 100,000, and gets higher every year.
When I visited the Shrine recently, relics of Saint Bernadette were temporarily on display — as part of a nationwide tour. Saint Bernadette famously saw the Virgin Mary at Lourdes in 1858. A movie of that story, "The Song of Bernadette," starring Jennifer Jones, was a major success when it came out in 1943. Jones won an Academy Award for her role as the saint.
Whatever your beliefs, it is a beautiful place to visit. The grounds are well kept and peaceful. A recent addition to the statuary on display is a life-size sculpture of Saint Pope John Paul II. I can vouch for its accuracy, because several years ago I attended a mass at the Vatican where I took communion from the Saint himself.
The Oratory, a small chapel, built over the place where Brise experienced her visions, is small and quiet. Believers pray or simply enjoy being there. There are many discarded canes and crutches on display – testimony to those who prayed for help and apparently received it.
My journey to the site — 370 miles across the whole state of Wisconsin — meant an overnight each way — plus two nights near the chapel. Well worth it. The drive was a pleasure; Wisconsin is a beautiful state. And, with a swimming pool at each motel and good food along the way, the trip was refreshing for both mind and body.