The other day I was alone thinking about how to solve a personal dilemma when I said, out loud, “If I were you, I’d ... wait a minute I AM me.” That’s a bit weird.

Just a few minutes ago, I was thinking it was time for me to get busy and do some boring job I had been putting off. I said ... again, out loud, ”For Pete’s sake, don’t be so lazy!!” And then, (here it gets nuts), I answered myself, “You don’t have to get snippy.”

Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.

