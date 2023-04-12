The other day I was alone thinking about how to solve a personal dilemma when I said, out loud, “If I were you, I’d ... wait a minute I AM me.” That’s a bit weird.
Just a few minutes ago, I was thinking it was time for me to get busy and do some boring job I had been putting off. I said ... again, out loud, ”For Pete’s sake, don’t be so lazy!!” And then, (here it gets nuts), I answered myself, “You don’t have to get snippy.”
No, I don’t have to get snippy with ME. I imagine there are super efficient people who would be happy to tell me to get going. I don’t need to nag myself. Like those well meaning folks who tell me over and over and over, I NEED to get a smart phone, or an I-phone, or a you-phone, or a tablet or whatever is the latest device we all must have.
However, I am not totally out of it. I have sent, via email, photos of my recent trip. My friends say, “what a great trip,” etc. But I can never assume they mean it — especially after one fellow told me straight out, “Never send me stories or photos of your trips. I am not interested and never will be.” I appreciated his honesty, the old crank. (You gotta laugh, though, and I did.)
How many times have you wanted to be so frank yourself? Of course, if you did that a lot, you could lay waste to many valuable relationships. Unless they had a sense of humor. Maybe you could get away with it.
About being frank: My brother liked conversations. But, if he grew tired of the subject under discussion, he would simply say, “I don’t want to talk about that anymore.” And then, he would bring up a subject that interested him more. He once told a fellow he had been chatting with that he now wanted to hear from the man’s wife who had been sitting in silence while her husband droned on and on. She was eager to talk as it turned out. Hey, fair is fair.
But I digress: I have a name for the lazy, self indulgent part of me. I call her Betty. She is the one who says, “Get some ice cream.” My other self, Carole, says, “Wait, keep the sugar down.” Those two often argue. Carole: “I need to mop the kitchen floor.” Betty: “Why? It’s supposed to rain ... it’ll get all muddy anyway.” Betty likes to sleep, eat, read, write emails, and watch movies. ALL THE TIME. Carole says, “Come on, get up and do something constructive.” Sometimes that works.
My guess is that you also have a Betty arguing with your more responsible self. Makes a nice balance, don’t you think?
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.