As I write this, it is grey and drizzly outside. No sunshine. No greenery yet. You’d think a person would be sad and depressed on such a day. But not me. This kind of weather just gets me going. I include snowy days too. It’s a challenge to me. It’s as if I say to the day: “Oh, yeah, you think this dark, dank day is going to get me down? No way! I am going out there, crank up the car, and shop for groceries, drive around the lake, fill up the gas tank, and tour the nearby territory. Just for fun.”
I lived in Los Angeles for a year and a half while my husband and I gave Hollywood a try. We thought we might move there. It was a beautiful place but it had one drawback for me: The weather was too darn nice. Every day, day after day after day, I’d look out the window and there it would be: Bright sunshine, greenery everywhere. It was as if the day was saying to me: “Hi, come on outside. It’s gorgeous. Come on, get going. Let’s have fun and play in the sunshine.” It was so irritating after awhile. It’s like having a big, adorable dog constantly jumping up and down wanting to go for a walk and play fetch. All the time.
I could not stand it after a while. With exuberant sunny days nagging at me constantly ... I got cranky. I want to be more cheerful than the weather. And so, I like a rainy or snowy day. Oh, it rains in Los Angeles but they are tropical downpours with some flooding, but that lasts for a time and then it’s over for the season. The area is essentially a desert. OK, I’ll say it: perpetual nice days are boring.
As for Minnesota, they say “Don’t’ like the weather? Wait five minutes and it’ll change.” I don’t need to visit India to experience a rainforest. One summer day in Litchfield, I noticed that our heat and humidity was worse than Calcutta. I looked it up. I don’t need to tour the Arctic; it visited me several times last winter. Love it.
I have to wrap this up, I want to get outside before the sun comes out and I lose my momentum.