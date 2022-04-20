It’s time to get out my small carry-on suitcase and plan a trip.
Now that Covid seems to be subsiding a bit, I dare to go. And that means, New York City, my other hometown. And that also means packing wisely.
Hmm.. what are the essentials I cannot live without? First, an apple and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Surprised?
Well, what is better than a snack break after spending seven hours traveling from home to hotel room? There is no room service in my bargain hotel, so bringing my own treats means I don’t have to run out and shop immediately for a pick me up snack .. as I take a rest break.
And what else? Not much room in my suitcase. I must have a Manhattan map and a magnifying glass; I need one to read the small print. I lived in the city over 50 years but I still need help finding my way around. Hate to waste time being lost.
Then, there’s my hair gear (dryer, hot curlers) and my tooth gear (toothbrush, paste, etc.). A book or two. A notebook to record my trip. A back scratcher ... vital tool. Nightwear, a couple outfits, and we’re done.
I will be meeting with about a dozen friends but only one time each so I have no need to wear a different outfit every day.
One drawback: if you’re traveling with someone, it can be boring for them. My husband once said on a trip: “Don’t you have anything else to wear?” He had a point.
I don’t like to check my bags. Twice the airline lost my luggage – found eventually but a real nuisance. Not to mention with carry-on I don’t have to wait at the carousel. So, I travel extremely light and lug my own luggage. The bag is a bit heavy but that’s good for building up arm muscles. So far, works for me.
In Manhattan many restaurants and theaters ask for vaccination and photo i.d. though those rules no longer apply everywhere. Still, you have to be prepared to show those i.d.’s plus wear a mask if requested.
At this time of year, the city is especially beautiful. Cool, sunny, breezy and of course, as always, very busy, noisy, and colorful. Because it is farther south and on the ocean, New York City often can be about 20 degrees warmer than Minnesota. That is always true in the winter. A trenchcoat, lightweight clothes and an umbrella and I’m ready for a stroll through Washington Square to visit to my old Soho neighborhood four blocks from my hotel.
I’ll order eggs benedict at my favorite restaurant across the street from where I used to live. A good start to a sentimental journey home.