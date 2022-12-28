I am usually grumpy in the morning. My knees ache … my back aches ... you know, arthritis. But when I finally take a look outside, I cheer up immediately. Even on grey days with dirty snow. Seems odd to me.
My yard has animal tracks all over the place. Squirrels, birds, and humans … maybe a cat. Bird seed sprawls all over my deck from the makeshift bird feeder I nailed to the railing. Not really a pristine sight. But it cheers me up.
Maybe it’s because I lived all of my adult life in an apartment three floors up in the middle of Manhattan. Couldn’t walk out onto a deck there. No yard either. Just other apartment buildings staring back at me.
Recent studies find that a walk in the woods is curative. Maybe just looking out the window at yards and houses and trees and animal tracks can be good for you too.
I sometimes even step out onto my deck and take a few breaths of fresh air. That also has got to be good for me.
For sure, though, it does bring a smile to my face no matter how grumpy I am when I pull aside the shade.
I also get a kick out of the squirrels trying to get to the new feeder I hung up over the deck. They can’t eat from it but they don’t know that. They have tried leaping at it from another nearby hook on the siding. They miss and land with a loud THUMP on the deck.
At first I thought something had fallen from the roof or sky but then I caught another athletic squirrel trying the leap. He, too, missed with a THUMP. I swear that little furry thing was embarrassed – he ran off as fast as he could when he saw me watching.
That, too, cheered me out of my grumpiness.