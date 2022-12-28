I am usually grumpy in the morning. My knees ache … my back aches ... you know, arthritis. But when I finally take a look outside, I cheer up immediately. Even on grey days with dirty snow. Seems odd to me.

My yard has animal tracks all over the place. Squirrels, birds, and humans … maybe a cat. Bird seed sprawls all over my deck from the makeshift bird feeder I nailed to the railing. Not really a pristine sight. But it cheers me up.

