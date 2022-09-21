I was reading Garrison Keillor’s book, “We are Still Married,” in which he described all the worthless stuff he saves and even buys from estate sales — like an old radio, a pitcher, or a yardstick. It made me think of worthless junk I keep and cherish. Worthless, that is, to an antique dealer or a bargain hunter at a garage sale.
I have five brown wooden chairs that are at least half a century old. I had them re-glued recently and not a moment too soon. Then, I painted them all a dazzling white. Counting the cost of the re-gluing and the paint, I could probably have bought a whole new set. But, wait — a lot of precious behinds have sat on those chairs, can’t throw them away.
My great aunt Katie Coyle left me her marble-top table. It weighs a ton and when I move it to vacuum; I just know I am straining something vital in my body. The table serves no purpose but to look amazing with its marble top and its intricately carved legs. Get rid of it? Are you mad? Aunt Katie would haunt me, and rightly so. OK, maybe that table is not junk. As some antique lovers might say, “That thing is worth a lot, I bet.” But those people never offer any money for it. So, you know, talk is cheap.
Then, there is that old platform rocker my great-grandmother once owned. The upholstery is shot and I think there’s something broken in the platform. I called everywhere and no one was interested in fixing it. But, I did get one estimate. An upholsterer in St. Cloud said he “might” be able to do the job for $500. But, he added I would have to provide the material, plus, he would not fix the platform nor would he pick it up and deliver it. I figured he did not want the job. And so, great-grandmother Emma Post’s rocker sits forlornly in my living room no doubt remembering the good old days when it looked swell. Though, at twilight time, it still looks pretty good.
I guess a lot looks good in the proper light.
Years ago, I produced a story about the Miss America Pageant for the Today Show. My reporter was a former Miss America, Kylene Barker. We took some snapshots of ourselves on location just for fun.
I looked at a photo of myself and said, “Oh, gosh, I look awful.” Kylene quickly said, “Carole, it’s all in the lighting.” I knew she was being kind but she had a point.
And that’s why Grandma’s rocker looks good in the evening when the lights are low. It IS all in the lighting.