I was reading Garrison Keillor’s book, “We are Still Married,” in which he described all the worthless stuff he saves and even buys from estate sales — like an old radio, a pitcher, or a yardstick. It made me think of worthless junk I keep and cherish. Worthless, that is, to an antique dealer or a bargain hunter at a garage sale.

I have five brown wooden chairs that are at least half a century old. I had them re-glued recently and not a moment too soon. Then, I painted them all a dazzling white. Counting the cost of the re-gluing and the paint, I could probably have bought a whole new set. But, wait — a lot of precious behinds have sat on those chairs, can’t throw them away.

