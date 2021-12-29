I lived over 50 years in the middle of Manhattan. I am used to background noises in my life: fire and police sirens, car horns, late night drunken fights on the streets below, art gallery parties spilling outdoors, car radios playing music, loudly, and children yelling — well, you get the idea.
Now, cut/dissolve to my streets in Litchfield. Silence. A lot of silence. Right now, in winter, after a light snowfall – even deeper silence. It is hypnotic. I love it, don’t get me wrong. It is a luxury to be able to live in a city and enjoy such blissful quiet. Occasionally, I’ll hear a siren … a sound that never distracted me in Manhattan, but here I worry. Could that be someone I know who is in trouble?
Or, now and then, a rock and roll band goes by, via a loud car radio. As it is rare, it is a nice momentary diversion.
I hear the laughter of children as they trudge home from school — a beautiful sound. Brief and delightful. Stress “brief.”
Some of my friends live in gated senior housing — in Florida, for example. Nice homes. They like it, but I won’t do that. I like living in a neighborhood with humans of all ages – even if once in a while I need to make some adjustments. Kids will be kids. A little naughty but still nice. I say no more. I like these kids.
I am not alone in this love of quiet. I know several people who live on farms around these parts, mostly hobby farms. Yet, there they are, out in the country, widowed or divorced women alone, kids grown and gone. These women luxuriate in their privacy and quiet. Their children want them to move “into town” — worried about them, fearing for their safety. Yet, these independent women are not persuaded. They love their lives.
Is it “too quiet?” Not for me, not for them.
I get it. I admire them.