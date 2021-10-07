It sounds like a sentence. And it is.
Life without Ron just does not compute.
Not to see his twinkly eyes. Or hear his voice on the phone, “Planet Zorbo, how may I direct your call?”
No, that is not going to happen.
Can we appeal to the governor to have him pardoned?
Remember how he moved around his restaurant – greeting customers and making them smile. He owned and managed the Main Street Café for 20 years, often staging “happy hour” with cake and coffee for the customers while he played his banjo for their entertainment alongside other musicians he invited to join in.
Ron pretended he was an extra-terrestrial just beamed down from the planet Zorbo. He said his first job on Earth was to plan the Pyramids. Another time he impersonated a gold miner just in town for a few days with his trusty mule Sal to buy supplies.
I told him I knew he was an extra-terrestrial and complimented him on how close he impersonated a normal human being. “Not quite there yet, but close,” I told him one day. He was proud of that.
What concentration he had while playing his banjo. That, he said, transported him. It was a refuge. Never failing to take him away from his worries.
Remember Nichols and May? For a while it was Markovich and Maher as he and my sister Myrna traded jokes and improvisations. They unleashed in each other a wit neither had explored so deeply before. It was a pleasure to witness.
He and Myrna once dared each other to race from the Legion to Hardware Hank’s. He was so confident he said he’d run backwards. She was an athlete as a young woman and accepted the challenge. I won’t say who won but both tried their best.
I was walking with him on a rainy day and came across a big puddle. He gestured and bowed deeply, “If I only had a cloak I would lay it over this puddle so milady would not get her shoes wet.”
Ron Markovich, actor, musician, singer, restaurateur, and a man who loved to laugh and make others happy if he possibly could.
Farewell, dear friend.