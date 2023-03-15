I’d evict me, if I had to live with a roommate like me. That’s right. I like myself, don’t get me wrong. But as a roommate for me, I would throw me out.
You may wonder why. Well, here are a few reasons:
I am moody. Sometimes, I talk a lot, rattling on about all kinds of topics, sharing the potpourri of information I have gleaned from other people, books, the old faithful Google, newspapers, magazines, and other media. But then, on the other hand, as I say, I am moody, brooding, silent, and want my surroundings to be silent as well. No radio or computer.
If I had a TV, I would refuse to turn it on. In fact, I haven’t had a TV for over 20 years. I worked in television most of my life but I do not want to watch it. Too many commercials. That is the deal breaker for me.
My sleep schedule is unusual, I think. My roommate would have to get used to me roaming the house at all hours. I wake and sleep and wake and sleep. I might make coffee at 3 a.m. or cook something quick, like egg noodles in butter or some oatmeal. I often read intermittently. Sleep, lights on, read, lights off.
As for meal times. Forget it. I have coffee in the morning usually from about 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. I use lots of half and half in it so it’s like food. (Sort of.) My midday meal is usually served, by me to me, about 2:30 p.m. That holds me until about 7 p.m. or so when I might have a snack. Or a dessert.
Now, what kind of healthy schedule is that? Everyone knows you should have five light snacks a day. Or, at least a regular breakfast, lunch and dinner at normal hours.
I am neat, but I do not dust every day, or mop, or vacuum a lot. I try to do a kind of thorough cleaning once a month. And maybe pick up a bit off and on if company’s coming. Nat freak I am not.
My mother taught me: “Never let cleaning get in the way of a good time.” Cleaning house can be a bottomless pit because there is always more you can do. You have to know when to quit.
A friend wanted to have a fancy dinner. She had a beautiful apartment on Park Avenue with gorgeous antique furniture. She was a gourmet cook and determined that it would all be perfect. She cleaned and polished and dusted and chose a gourmet menu. However, she agonized so much trying to make it all perfect, she finally gave up the plan. She could not make it perfect enough in her own eyes. So, she just called it off.
Now, here’s another piece of advice from Mom that I live by: “You have to know when to say to yourself, “That’s good enough.’”
As for being my own roommate, I would like me, I think, but I definitely would not want to live with me. Too talkative, too moody, too goofy about eating and sleeping hours. Maybe not a diligent housekeeper. A real nuisance.
Nope, as a cohabiter, I would not be “good enough” for me.