There they sat, the white haired couple, in the cool fall air in the middle of the cemetery. They had brought folding chairs and something to drink and, for him, several cigars.

They were high school classmates, and old friends from childhood. In fact, during hard times, their families shared a house — his on the first floor, hers on the second. Years later, they surprised friends by saying they had once lived together. After a brief pause, one would admit the truth, “We were eight and nine at the time.”

