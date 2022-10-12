There they sat, the white haired couple, in the cool fall air in the middle of the cemetery. They had brought folding chairs and something to drink and, for him, several cigars.
They were high school classmates, and old friends from childhood. In fact, during hard times, their families shared a house — his on the first floor, hers on the second. Years later, they surprised friends by saying they had once lived together. After a brief pause, one would admit the truth, “We were eight and nine at the time.”
He liked to “chat’ with his parents and other relatives buried in the cemetery and brought cigars to smoke as he communed with his memories. This time, he invited her — his childhood friend — to join him. And she did.
She had friends and relatives in the cemetery too. Not far from where they sat lay her grandparents, great-grandparents, great-uncles and aunts and a dear friend who died too young.
Cigar smoke drifted about as the wind changed and every so often they laughingly moved their chairs to keep the smoke from blowing in their faces.
Over the years they had discovered that their paths often ran parallel to each other. Growing up they both had lived on the shores of Lake Ripley two doors apart but at different times. They had also lived in farms when they were young. Money was tight in those days and that meant both their families moved around a lot.
Then there was the shared house in town. Then came different colleges and different professions in which they agreed they had done well and were happy about that.
They talked on in that peaceful setting. He showed her that he was actually sitting right on the very spot where he would be buried. He had not lived in his hometown for decades, but he had long ago resolved to come home for his burial.
They compared notes on some of their experiences and realized they were both “type A” personalities – those who are outgoing and like to meet people and get to know them. They mixed well at gatherings and — as these two put it — “worked the crowd.” He said a friend of his once introduced him to others by saying, “He is NOT an introvert.” But, they agreed that after being outgoing at some gathering they needed to be alone too — sometimes for hours or days.
A middle aged couple came along the cemetery road, walking Ollie, their little white dog. The older couple, true to form, were eager to get to know the newcomers, plus Ollie. Almost tumbling over each other to interview the couple, they besieged them with questions. They were asked questions too. The talk was lively, serious, funny, and charming.
Then, it was time to go their separate ways. He to meet friends, she to prepare for a houseguest – a best friend from high school arriving soon for their 70th high school class reunion.