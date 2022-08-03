My faithful plumber decided to retire. Yegods. Now what?
I have had doctors retire, dentists retire — but my plumber! This – this is insupportable.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
My faithful plumber decided to retire. Yegods. Now what?
I have had doctors retire, dentists retire — but my plumber! This – this is insupportable.
I inherited him from my mother, so he and I figured it out: He has been solving my family’s plumbing problems for 50 years!!
Oh, he deserves to retire, I know that, but I am still bereft. He was so reliable. Quick to respond.
Once, I called him in an emergency; workers fixing my basement needed a pipe moved and they needed it done right away. I called my plumber and his answer, “I’ll be right there; but can I finish my sandwich first?” “Of course,” I said, and within minutes, he arrived and solved the problem.
I joke to friends that he is so quick to respond that I can barely hang up the phone before he arrives. Sometimes, on his Harley. Once, he roared up on that black Harley wearing black leather — with a plunger sticking out of the back of the bike. I mean, what more could you want? A plumber with panache.
I look around my house and basement and realize that my plumber has repaired or replaced pipes in the kitchen, bathroom and basement. Several times over 50 years. I feel like I am losing a member of my family. Someone I could count on to do the job quickly and correctly.
I know it is good that he retires; he certainly deserves to turn to his other interests, of which he has many.
Still, all I can say is, doctors retire, dentists retire ... many people in my life have quit their jobs. But losing this fellow, who was absolutely necessary and reliable for half a century — well, it does beat all.
I’d tell you who he is, but he is not the type who likes publicity.
Some of you will guess his identity, and I am sure you will join me in missing him and wishing him well in this new chapter of his life.
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.