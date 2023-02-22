I am glad to say that I still keep in touch with friends from high school and college and from jobs I had in the past. That is great for reminiscing but it can be a minefield.
Say you are roaming through your memories with a former colleague you met on a job you had 40 years ago. You are fulminating about some brilliant move you made back then when your friend says, “That’s not how it was at all.”
And then she launches into a version of the event that is quite different from yours. A version in which you do not emerge as quite the hero you thought you were. The worst part of that is when you realize that they are right. You did remember it wrong.
That reminds me of a story from my childhood. I was happily swinging in a swing when my brother wanted his turn. I refused. He kept insisting and he made me mad.
Finally, I jumped off the swing and ran to the house complaining to my father that my brother had angrily shoved a wagon into my back to get me off the swing. That was a lie.
My father spanked my brother — something he had never done before or since. Years later, I confessed to my father that I had lied. He in turn apologized to my brother.
Now it is even more years later, and I reminded my brother of that incident. He thought for awhile and then said, “But I DID shove a wagon into your back. I WAS guilty.”
“That can’t be,” I said, “I remember distinctly how awful I felt that I had lied and you were spanked and how Daddy apologized to you later.”
“No,” my brother insisted, “I did it. I deserved the spanking.”
Were we living in parallel universes? The same most of the time, but then way, way different other times?
Run that tape back ... let’s take a closer look at that summer day on the farm under the tree with the swing hanging from it.