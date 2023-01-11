Just when you think you know everything, you realize you don’t. Some simple fact emerges into the light and stuns you.
Why did no one tell me to snap windshield wipers up in the air to keep them from freezing to the windshield? Why? I have chipped away at my frozen wipers winter after winter after winter. No one ever said, “Tilt them upright.”
A friend who once lived in Fargo said, “Everyone there does that. You look at any parking lot, all the wipers are standing straight up in the air. Everyone knows to do that.”
Holy cow. Well, not around here, they don’t. It seems like such an obvious thing to do yet no one seems to have thought of that before.
My husband had a kidney stone attack — fearsome pain. He was in agony. His doctor said it’ll pass when the stone passes, take a pain pill. Then, I remembered what my back doctor once told me to do when I was in agony. “Lower yourself into a hot bathtub of water. Be careful not to burn yourself. Lay there for at least 20 minutes. The pain will disappear — you will at least have a respite from agony.” It was true. The muscle spasms relaxed and I was no longer in pain. I told Bill to do that. And, miraculously, the pain stopped while he was in the water. He was restored. It did not cure him, but he could bear the pain once he knew he could make it stop. The stone passed soon after that.
Here’s the point: Why didn’t the expert kidney specialist tell him about the hot water cure? For the same reason for years no one thought to stick windshield wipers up in the air. Is it that we believe life is so complex, we overlook the obvious?
How many computer geeks will tell you that often when people call with problems with their computers, they find out the caller simply hadn’t turned the dang thing on.
I am embarrassed to say that at least twice I have called to complain about a bill which I know I had paid. I rant a bit, as politely as I can, only to be told by a patient- voiced woman, “Ma’am, please look at the bottom of the bill ... see where it says, ‘balance due: zero?” Here’s where there is a three-second silence. And then I say, “Would you please pretend I never called?” Fortunately, billing department workers have a sense of humor.
Moral: Life is a lot simpler than we think. Mark Twain once said about that, “I’ve had a lot of problems, some were real.”