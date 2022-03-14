There they are ... misty moments from the past ... some taken many many years ago ... photographs of my mother, father, brother and grandparents.
I had rummaged through my mother’s old negatives, picked out half a dozen and had them developed.
In the first one I looked at, my mother smiles at me, standing at the end of a sidewalk across the street from what looks like the Litchfield Opera House. She leans forward, as if about to dance, her body and face radiant with happiness.
Someone must have said, “Vera, wait, let me take a picture of you.” She would have been delighted — the frustrated actress always happy to pose. She would toss her head back and laugh just to make a lively picture. She once told me it was best to look away from the camera so as not to look too posed, to look as if caught in a candid moment.
And now, this picture: My parents at a picnic. My brother, their first child, between them. He is about three years old; my mother in her mid 20s, my Dad in his early 30s. She leans toward my brother, who is crawling toward my father, who is holding a coffee cup. She seems protective, watchful. My father looks at his son. He does not reach for or touch him. He simply waits, calmly attentive. My mother’s gentle concern could be anxiety over this child. Her first baby was born dead. A sorrow she never forgot.
And here she is, seated on a bench holding her second grandchild, a boy. The first, also a boy, sits smiling eagerly into the camera. My mother, ever the happy poser, smiles benignly. My father, serious, perhaps melancholy, also looks at the camera. He was always uncomfortable having his picture taken. A shy man, he could barely tolerate posing. My nephew, the first grandchild, was happy to pose, always and everywhere. All we had to say to the little tyke was “Chuckie, smile for the camera.” He would pose and smile as long as we wanted him to.
Chuckie, now a grandfather himself, appears in these old black and whites at about the age of 3. In one photo, he sits in a kitchen chair holding a teddy bear. It’s a normal pose, except this little baby boy sports eye makeup and lipstick. Another photo shows him trying on high heels — all done to amuse my sister and me and to make a good picture. It’s a miracle he often told us we were his favorite aunts.
Here, my grandfather, Henry Timm, a man I never knew, stands beside a large tree, facing camera left, his right foot forward as if he’s about to stride away. His left arm is crooked, his left hand curled into a fist resting on his hip. A sturdy moustached fellow holding a purposeful pose. The story goes that he landed in New Orleans with his six brothers, fresh from Kiel, Germany, ready to make his fortune in the new land. He and the brothers, it is said, walked all the way to Minnesota and settled here, never to return to their homeland.
There’s my grandmother, Gertrude Timm, hands on hips, standing firmly and contentedly in front of her home, where I now live. The grapevines are gone from the front of the house but it’s mostly the same. A cozy little cottage on a corner. She wears her ever-present apron. No one wears aprons anymore. I wonder why.