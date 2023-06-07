I am a movie actress, courtesy of state Rep. Dean Urdahl.
Last fall, he asked me to play a pioneer woman in his movie, “Uprising.”
I had 10 lines to learn and that scared me. I hadn’t memorized lines since, well, Heck was a pup. That’s why I did so many Readers Theater plays at the Litchfield Opera House — no memorizing needed.
I walked around my house reciting the lines over and over and over. Then, it came time to rush to the set, which was an open park overlooking a lake. My costume did not fit, so I wore what I had on — an ankle length caftan. The extras were already in place and an actor, playing a preacher, was finishing his speech to the crowd. And then it was my turn.
I was to angrily lecture the crowd on how to handle Indians who came to your cabin. I told the crowd portraying settlers they had to be firm, tell them off, and make them skedaddle when they got too pushy.
Obviously, the lady was a bit off the mark. In fact, the other picnickers laughed at her. It was a light moment before the awful events that followed when the uprising broke out.
The director, Christopher Forbes, needed a long shot and another shot close up. It was just as I imagined it would be. He called for silence, asked the audioman if he had sound, and then leaned in to me and loudly said, “Action.” I sprang into action alright. Talk about an adrenaline rush.
I blasted out my 10 lines like it was the last thing I’d ever do. Then, I did it again for the closeup. No need to do any retakes. I guessed I got it right. Forbes and Urdahl said I was just fine. I hoped so.
It turned out to be a cliffhanger. My scene was not in a rough cut that cast and crew saw months later, but I was assured it would be in the final version.
And – hurray! — it was.
I watched the finished product last week. There I was, one big closeup. My face spread across the big screen at the Hollywood Theater. My hair flying, my arms waving, and — I had forgotten — I was missing a front tooth. I had broken it, and my dentist had not yet replaced it. I was later assured that it fit the character.
And to think, if the Urdahl/Forbes team’s plans succeed, my filmic rant could be seen worldwide. Scary. And thrilling
Meanwhile, I will be sure to keep my phone lines open when the Hollywood offers roll in.
But whether the calls come in or not, it’s OK. Playing my part in “Uprising” was the most fun I have had in a long, long time. And I was glad to be part of a worthy project.