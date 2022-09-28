It was 4:10 a.m. I was reading the new biography of writer Nora Ephron when I noticed a slight shaking of the light. The lamp shade seemed to be moving. I touched the night stand. It was vibrating. What? An earthquake? (It’s happened in Minnesota. You can look it up.)
Then, I heard a low, deep rumbling sound. Ah, of course, a train. It blew its whistle and rolled through town. And rolled and rolled and rolled. It was a very long train. And that reminded me of my history with Litchfield trains. The pros and cons of it.
It can be a pain when we have to wait what feels like hours as they slowly roll through town. I tell people NEVER live on the south side of the tracks. Oh, it’s not the wrong side in the usual pejorative sense, but it is the wrong side if you want to get downtown or go to any stores. Let’s just say, bring a book to read as you wait to cross the tracks.
I am glad to say that I live north of the tracks. I did not plan it that way; it happens that’s where my grandparents bought the house I live in.
That house is two-and-a-half-short blocks from the tracks. If I am outdoors with friends when the train comes tooting through, we have to stop talking. We can’t hear each other — on the phone or in person. It’s that loud.
But, here’s the odd part: I like it that it’s close and loud — it means I am home. As a child, I would visit my grandmother and listen to the train whistle late at night. The vibrations from the heavy cars would rattle the dishes in her cupboard … often before we heard the train itself.
The long, mournful train whistle made me think of faraway places — or of those adventurous men riding the rails to find jobs or escaping their dull lives. And who were those rich people in the passenger cars? Where were they going?
Trains were glamorous and mysterious then. When we were kids on the farm, we would wave frantically to get the engineer’s attention. Sometimes — oh, the thrill of it — he would wave back and toot the horn.
I was acquainted with a train engineer who said it was a great job. He had never hit anyone on his runs but told me if anyone did, they were relieved of their duties until they could recover from the awful trauma of it. He promised to toot his horn three times when he rolled through Litchfield — and he did. I was surprised he had such freedom. But then, who would object?
Trains figured in my mother’s life. She was just a child when she fell off a parked railroad car. She and her friends were playing. She had fallen on her back and was badly hurt but tried to hide it from her mother who she knew would scold her for playing on the cars. But word got out and her mother said, “I wondered why you were lying about so much.” My grandmother was a midwife, so she knew how to help her daughter and she soon recovered.
A train ended my great uncle’s life. Lloyd Post was 26 when he took his car, his dog, and a friend, to go hunting west of town; he drove on Highway 11. He, the friend, and the dog were killed by a westbound train as it crossed the highway. Before that crossing, the road and the tracks parallel each other for quite a distance, no obstruction between them. The engineer claimed he tooted his horn over and over but the car kept coming. Why they did not stop remains a puzzle.
My uncle Lloyd was well known in the community — captain of the football team, an avid hunter with many friends. The accident was the lead story in the Independent Review. Many friends and relatives attended his funeral. I inherited a formal portrait of him — hands on hips, looking head-on into the camera, standing in a field with his favorite hunting dog at his side. I never met him, but I feel I know him. And I never cross the tracks on Highway 11 without thinking about him.
Uncle Lloyd, were you racing that train?
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield native. Now retired after a career in the television industry, she was a Litchfield High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2019. She also is a member of the Litchfield Area Writers Group.