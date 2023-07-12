I make lists of what I plan to do each day. Yes, I am one of those. I almost never complete every item but to be sure I get at least some things done, I list ... “do dishes,” “take a shower,” “get the mail.” So, you see, I can accomplish some jobs.

But then, sometimes, I have a task listed that I cannot figure out. My handwriting is so garbled I have to guess at what it means.

Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.

