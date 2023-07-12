I make lists of what I plan to do each day. Yes, I am one of those. I almost never complete every item but to be sure I get at least some things done, I list ... “do dishes,” “take a shower,” “get the mail.” So, you see, I can accomplish some jobs.
But then, sometimes, I have a task listed that I cannot figure out. My handwriting is so garbled I have to guess at what it means.
Today, for example, I could read all the jobs but one. I read “shower,” “return dvds,” “buy eggs” and “mail letters.” But what in the world is this one: Let’s see. Could it be “cue cowboys,” “curb Crosbys,’ “can countrys,” or “cut corndogs,” What? Nothing makes sense. I have nothing to do with cowboys or Crosbys. And “can countrys” … what? Besides, it should be “countries” to be grammatically correct.
I ask you: Will this confusion be cleared up in some embarrassing way? Was I asked to bring something to a potluck picnic and forgot? Corndogs? Who brings corndogs to a potluck? They’d be cold and greasy by the time they were eaten. Can’t be that. But what? I’ve just got to do better at my handwriting; I can’t stand this much mystery in my life.
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.