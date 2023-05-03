We are now into the third week of spring and the flora and fauna at my house have been busy.
I now have one nervous rabbit, (that’s new this year), one fat squirrel, and about 45 insane small birds — mostly black-capped chickadees and a few others I have yet to identify. I think they are a gang. They tend to be a come-and-go ensemble.
I poked around my yard the other day to find that all 13 of my tulips have poked their heads up, about two inches above the wet, cold ground. Success! It worked. They really DO come back on their own accord. Mine are a bit slow. But don’t forget they had been covered in about 10 feet of snow until the sun got busy lately. OK, not 10 feet but at least 3 feet.
I also have collected several branches which I dragged to the side of the driveway. I swept the sidewalk. And, the deck.
I put out birdseed all winter long. I have a makeshift feeder on the deck railing. Those squirrels and birds are really messy eaters. I’m betting that feeding time will taper off now that the snow’s disappearing and the earth beneath will offer more interesting fresh food.
I saw a robin. That’s always a sign of spring, isn’t it?
I’ll never forget one year watching an angry robin chasing two squirrels along the top of a picket fence. A friend said, “The robins are cranky this year.” They get upset when any bird, beast or human gets near their nests.