Last year, I bought some tulip bulbs. I put them in the ground. My natural skepticism said, “They’ll never grow; never blossom.”
Last spring, they grew; they blossomed. One died. But 13 purple tulips survived and stood there under my bedroom window, nodding back and forth muttering, “See? A lot you know.”
OK. They died back. Winter came. Some said, “Bring those bulbs in and store them in your basement and put them out again in the spring.”
That was said by people who do not know me. Those who did knew I would not do any such thing. In my book, my plants have to make it on their own. Within reason. I’ll water and fertilize once in awhile. But digging up? Storing? Replanting? Uh-uh.
OK, so now, it’s end of April, early May. I dare to check on the Thirteen Tulips. Whoa. Hey, is that a spear of green? Yup. All 13 are alive and growing. Today, they are about five inches out of the dirt. No blossoms but, of course, that will follow. That really surprised me. Gardeners, I know you are saying, “Of course, that’s what happened. That is nature at work. Sheesh.”
Wait a minute. You have to understand. I never had a garden in my life. Not on the farm, not by the lake, and not while in college or living in Manhattan. Just did not do that.
So, for me, growing stuff — flowers, or anything — is a mystery. Was. Now, I am more experienced so won’t set off fireworks when a plant survives the winter and rises again. It’s normal. Still, normal or not, it IS reassuring in some mysterious way.