“I grow old. I grow old.”
T.S. Eliot said that in his poem “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” Old age bothered him and made him ask, “Do I dare to eat a peach?” “Shall I part my hair behind?”
Getting old has its pros and cons. Mostly cons, you might think, but wait, not so fast. It ain’t all bad.
I recently met with several other older ladies and posed the question: “What are the pros and cons of getting old? Let’s start with pros.”
They were eager to share their views. One woman had several pros: more respect, senior discounts and Social Security.
Another chimed in, “I don’t have to work anymore.”
“I feel blessed that I am still alive when so many loved ones are not,” added another.
“It’s great that we can all walk and talk and eat and drink and laugh a lot,” concluded another.
But now for the cons, and there are several of those as well: Too many doctor appointments, frustration that we can’t physically do what we used to be able to do, having trouble finding assistance, grandchildren growing up and not paying us as much attention the way they used to do, (even though we understand). Not being desirable anymore. “Now, I am invisible,” said one.
“Yes,” said another, “that is the way of life, but it’s still hard to take.”
And, there is the loneliness of losing loved ones and friends to death, disease or distance. All agreed that that is a major drawback to growing older.
But, as the joke goes, “Sure beats the alternative.”
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.