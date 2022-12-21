My brother, Calvin Peterson, is 92 and living in a nursing home in Burnsville. He is recovering from COVID. While resting, he reminisced about our days on the farm north of Grove City.
We had a dog then, his name was Spot — white with a big black spot on his back. We loved him and played with him. Calvin hitched him to a sled and got him to pull my baby sister and me around the yard. We told him to go get the cows and he’d run out to the pasture and herd them to the barn. He finally had to be fired from that job because he was too enthusiastic. The cows were so scared they couldn’t be milked successfully.
We played a game with him. We pretended he was a wolf and would scream, “Wolf! Wolf!” and then run from him. He played his part very well, chasing after us, barking and snarling. Never hurt us. He was acting.
But Calvin revealed to me the other day that Spot was not acting. I never knew this but our Uncle Jens Peterson found Spot in a wolf den. A white wolf is rare, so Jens took Spot out of the den and gave the puppy to Calvin, who was a special favorite of his.
I asked Calvin if Jens could have made up the wolf story as a kind of fairy tale.
“Nope,” Calvin said firmly, “Jens was a straight shooter; he always told the truth.”
I researched such dogs and learned that occasionally dogs and wolves mate and have what are called “wolf dogs.” Sometimes, they are kept as pets, but people are warned to be careful with them. They are fiercely attached to their owners and can be dangerous if provoked. That might be why Spot was so aggressive with our cows; herding them brought out the wolf in him and he overdid it.
He never went after any of us. He might have figured we were part of his pack.
A few weeks ago, Calvin had an idea. He wondered if his son, Chuck, an accomplished artist, would be willing to paint a portrait of Spot. Chuck immediately said, “yes.” In fact, he was inspired by the idea.
Calvin described the dog. And luckily, I found a photograph in my mother’s scrapbook. It showed 11-year-old Calvin and Spot posed together. Within a week, Chuck presented Calvin with a finished painting. It is a romantic, impressionistic portrait of Calvin and Spot overlooking the fields and woods on the farm. The painting now hangs in my brother’s nursing home room, much admired by the staff and friends and family.
The end of Spot’s story is romantic too in a way. One day, Spot, the wolf dog, out hunting with Calvin, saw something in the distance. He ran after it and disappeared into the woods. He was never seen again. A sad day for all of us.
But, we like to think he returned to his wolf family. We like to think that.
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield native. Now retired after a career in the television industry, she was a Litchfield High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2019. She also is a member of the Litchfield Area Writers Group.