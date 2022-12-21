My brother, Calvin Peterson, is 92 and living in a nursing home in Burnsville. He is recovering from COVID. While resting, he reminisced about our days on the farm north of Grove City.

We had a dog then, his name was Spot — white with a big black spot on his back. We loved him and played with him. Calvin hitched him to a sled and got him to pull my baby sister and me around the yard. We told him to go get the cows and he’d run out to the pasture and herd them to the barn. He finally had to be fired from that job because he was too enthusiastic. The cows were so scared they couldn’t be milked successfully.

— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield native. Now retired after a career in the television industry, she was a Litchfield High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2019. She also is a member of the Litchfield Area Writers Group.

Tags