Dang! It’s that time again. This is when I have to start lugging lawn chairs, TV trays, and swings back into the garage. And, drain the hose and wrangle that thing into storage, too. I have finally accepted the fact that it’s not going to get up to 70 or 80 again until spring.
The leaves are piling up. I can tell because I hear the crunch of the mailman’s feet as he walks across the deck to my mailbox.
About my hose, it was my mother’s and probably 40 years old at least. Still works OK but it does have eight holes in it. I have wrapped them in duct tape and except for one place that still leaks, it does the job well enough. But I was embarrassed when the fellow who came to paint my two decks told me he’d be glad to sell me a hose with only ONE hole in it. Smart Aleck. Funny, though.
I hate to shop, but maybe I need to bite the bullet and get a new hose. Not ‘til next spring. Then, I’ll use the leaky hose ‘til I can’t stand it anymore, and then I’ll buy a new one. Happy now? I was raised by Depression parents. Is that why I resist buying stuff? Come to think of it, though, I am absolutely sure my mother would never put up with a leaky hose. So, I guess it’s just my way of avoiding stores.
I was planning on having a Last Hurrah lawn party, but the temperatures got away from me. I don’t know anyone who would like sitting outside in 50 degree weather. OK, maybe a few diehard Scandinavians, but not the ones I know. So, It’s over. The upside of this is that as it gets chillier and chillier, the cozier and cozier my little house becomes. It’s sort of like pounding yourself on the head with a hammer because it feels so good when you stop. Well, not exactly like that but close — I bet you know what I mean.
I also have to turn on the small wall furnace on my enclosed porch. I used to be able to do that myself, but I have to lie on the floor to get to the pilot light. Getting down is still manageable, but getting back up – well, it’s not a pretty picture. So, I call on my trusty plumber to do the job.
Another sign of coming winter is mice. They have returned to my place from their summer homes which are presumably outdoors somewhere. I tried those old traps but they often crack down on my fingers when I load them. Too painful to pursue. Sticky strips caught only my broom. Poison scared them, I think, because they disappeared for awhile after I put out the traps, but I found no bodies. I think they recognized the threat and avoided it by hiding out. I did hear some commotion in my kitchen about 2 a.m. one morning. Either the gremlins were partying or the mice were checking out the oven or the cupboards. Again, no evidence to prove that except those little black grains of “rice” they leave behind.
I had a mouse roommate when I lived in Manhattan. A bold little fellow who came out in daytime. Once I saw him sitting down watching me through the bedroom door. I yelled and he slowly sauntered into the other room. My mother said he was from Ireland and wore a top hat when he was at home in my garbage can. A jaunty little fellow, she figured. Why Ireland? I have no idea why she thought that. Could be. Many immigrants from Ireland took up residence in Manhattan.
Winter’s OK by me. I don’t work so don’t need to drive anywhere on schedule. I like the snow, the ice, the blizzards, and those sundogs that circle the sun occasionally. And, boy, it sure does feel good to get back in the house after being out in below-zero weather. Home sweet home gets even sweeter.