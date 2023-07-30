I have a small house and yard. Still, I share my land with 12 trees. Most of my yard is in shade except for where I place my swings. What’s wrong with THAT picture?
But, but, here’s the thing: It’s the only place to put them. So, there we sit in hot sunshine when there is shade all around us. Go figure.
As to the trees, my mother planted two, the crabapple and the elm. I planted two, the lilac tree and the red maple. The others owe their lives to my grandparents. They were Germans, known for loving trees. Grandmother, was the daughter of immigrants, and he was “right off the boat,” as they say. Direct from Kiel. As Germans will, they both loved trees, as did my mother.
Hence, 12 trees on my land. Some as old as 150 years or more, by my amateur calculations.
One tree has two healed wounds -- bumped into by my basement excavators. It lives on. I have seen it in old photos when it was middle aged. It’s now a very senior citizen of my yard, strong and sturdy. The two trees I planted are each dedicated – one, to a beloved friend, the late Ron Markovich, who planted the maple, and the other, the lilac tree, to my late kid sister, Myrna Maher, who died of Covid in 2020.
Ron and Myrna were close friends so it’s appropriate that their trees stand next to each other, growing stronger and taller with each passing year.
I do wonder what will happen to “Ron” and “Myrna’ and the other trees on my land when I am gone. Of course, I hope they will be loved and cared for but you never know. But then, we never know anything for sure, do we?