One day I took my driver’s license out and put it on my desk. I thought I might have to refer to it during a business call I had to make.
Cut/dissolve to the library hours later. I took out my billfold to show my library card and EUREKA! My driver’s license was missing. Shock!
Then, I remembered. It SHOULD be on my desk at home. But, then my heart dropped. I thought, “I’ll never find it among all the junk scattered over the desk and on the chair next to it.” The conversation I had had was tense and I was distracted. I had no idea where that license could be.
Sure enough, I got home and it was nowhere to be found. I threw papers in the air, tore through every file I had. I shook out books. I moved the computer desk away from the wall. (Wow, the dust! I hadn’t done that for a couple decades apparently.)
The inevitable next move: Going through the garbage. First, indoors. Meticulously, item by item, I moved my garbage from one bag to a new one. Dang. Nothing.
OK, now, it’s the big outdoor garbage can. Huge, big green thing. I can put it no other way: I dumpster-dived into my own can. Passersby might have thought someone had thrown me away. Half of me was inside the can as I reached for the bags of garbage. Again, piece by piece, I examined what I had thrown away. Nothing.
I go back into the house accepting my fate — getting a duplicate driver’s license. Bureaucracy, here I come. Dang, double dang. It was time to bring out the big gun: St. Anthony. I asked him to pitch in: Find it for me. Worked before. Come on, I did my best. Your turn.
Meanwhile, I decided to dress better if I was to brave the DMV. So, I took out a red blouse, for courage. But, then I changed my mind (this part is key). I took off the red blouse and changed to a white one. As I smoothed it out, I noticed something in the upper left pocket. What? It was — you guessed it — my driver’s license. I remembered at last; I was wearing that white blouse during my tense conversation. I had put the license in that pocket for safe keeping. I thanked St. Anthony but had to scold him: Why did you wait so long to show me where it was?
(Probably to teach me a lesson in paying attention.)
I asked a few friends if they had searched garbage cans for stuff. Oh, yes, everyone had a tale to tell. Lost cell phones, retainers, partials, credit cards, and even engagement rings. One said she spent most of her time in her garbage can looking for something.
This garbage searching affects all ages. I was told about a teenager who went through one of McDonald’s massive dumpsters desperately looking for a ring she treasured. She found it.
I say bravo. I bet St. Anthony lent a helping hand in that one too.