I don’t know about you, but I like to appear younger than I am. And, I also like to look nice. If someone guesses my age as less than it is, I am pleased. My brother says, “You’re OLD. Face it!” NO, I refuse to face it. By the way, he isn’t always so matter of fact about aging; he once asked me to check out a product that is supposed to get rid of bags under your eyes. So, see? I’m not the only one in the family who wants to look better.
By the way, that product only works for about 10 hours and the bags are back. Can you imagine people’s amazement when the effect wears off and you age before their eyes?
I have come up with some tips on how to appear more youthful.
One: Don’t groan when you sit down or get up. That’s a dead giveaway. It’s hard to do that, though, when your knees ache a lot.
Two: Try to look nonchalant as you grab furniture or railings or banisters in order to walk about with confidence. And, a tip for women: If you feel shaky walking beside a fellow, take his arm. But act as though you are simply being friendly so as not to give away the fact that you might otherwise fall flat on your face.If your friend is a woman, no problem; she was probably about to grab YOUR arm. Among us ladies, we are not so shy.
Tip Three: As to walking slowly, which is now almost a requirement, make it a point to examine the sights along the way – that way you can take a break without seeming to be an old person who needs a rest stop. (Which I am, but I don’t like to advertise.) I will halt a walk to observe dogs, children, piles of leaves, (they are very colorful), vintage cars, clouds, unusual houses, gardens, and cracks in the sidewalk. You get the point. You will be seen as a curious person, interested in all aspects of life – one who is living life to the fullest as opposed to a very senior citizen who can’t get around so well anymore.
There is a theory among some psychologists that ACTING happy can make you FEEL happy. I suggest that ACTING young, can you make you FEEL young. And young is good, right?
You’ll have to excuse me now, it’s time for my nap, or, rather, time for meditating – with my eyes closed.