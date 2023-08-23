I stood looking out my window at my green, green lawn, and my green, green trees swaying in the wind. It was beautiful. I looked down and saw a very, very old paperback book lying on the shelf below me. It was my copy of “Robert Frost’s Poems.” The brittle brown pages were falling out of it as I picked it up.
It fell open to “The Wood Pile.” The poet is walking through a wood far from home. He watches a bird fearfully flit before him, hiding behind one tree after another as the poet comes closer to a large cord of wood.