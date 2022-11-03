My experience with flies is that they are fast, aeronautically expert, and small.
This year, not so much. I am finding big, slow-moving flies that seem to be mentally challenged. They don’t bite and they are so slow I could almost catch them in flight as they lumber by me. I half expect them to stall and dive to the floor. When they land, it is as if they are waiting for a bus. I can get up, get the fly swatter, raise it and take aim before these insects realize what’s happening.
The other day, I went out to do some errands (pedicure and grocery shopping, in case you care). When I got back, I found four big, drowned flies in the sink. They had landed on a plate that had maybe a quarter of an inch of water in it. What? Too dumb to know it was water? Too slow to get out before they drowned? My small, fast flies of yore would never do something that stupid.
I had recently opened my basement door to air out the place. My nephew said I should because the window down there could not be opened, and until he could fix that, I needed to provide some ventilation. Could those big, stupid flies have come from the basement? Hatched out when the air warmed up? Had they been dormant for years and now with the warmer air and ventilation they revived? Are they ancient flies not used to the modern world?
After a little research, I found out more about these insects, called “cluster flies.” They like to come inside in the fall to get out of the wind and the cold. Their lifespan averages from one to three months though some have lived for a year. There are many ways to get rid of them. One simple suggestion was to mix apple cider vinegar with a drop of dish soap, put it in a bowl and wait for the flies to dive in and drown. I haven’t tried that because with my diligent swatting and ushering them out the door, I haven’t seen any more.
Meanwhile, I shut the basement door.