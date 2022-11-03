My experience with flies is that they are fast, aeronautically expert, and small.

This year, not so much. I am finding big, slow-moving flies that seem to be mentally challenged. They don’t bite and they are so slow I could almost catch them in flight as they lumber by me. I half expect them to stall and dive to the floor. When they land, it is as if they are waiting for a bus. I can get up, get the fly swatter, raise it and take aim before these insects realize what’s happening.

