Can you still snap your fingers? I can’t. I wish I could, but now it hurts. Arthritis makes the joints sore.
It’s a talent that used to come in handy. I know it’s rude, but sometimes I could get a waiter’s attention that way.
I certainly can’t listen to jazz effectively any more. You should be able to snap along with the beat. That is simply de rigueur, isn’t it? And, forget dancing in a Bob Fosse musical. Finger snapping is absolutely required. Of course, there are other reasons I would not qualify as a dancer in any show – for starters, I can’t stand on one foot for more than a second.
Imagine the musical West Side Story without that opening number — the ultimate finger snapping dance — choreographed by the legendary Jerome Robbins.
There’s a story about Robbins, hard to believe but apparently true. Robbins was a brilliant but severe taskmaster as a choreographer. His dancers respected but also hated him for his often cruel ways. During one rehearsal, he was savagely lecturing his dancers all the while backing toward the lip of the stage and the orchestra pit. His dancers watched as he moved closer and closer to the edge of the stage but said not a word to warn him. He fell — tumbling into the orchestra pit. They rushed to help him, of course.
Fortunately, the bass drum broke his fall and he was not injured.
Back to finger snapping: My research has revealed it’s used at poetry readings. Turns out audiences often prefer to snap their fingers rather than clap their hands. Seems it’s subtler than all that loud applause and doesn’t interfere so much with the mood. As for me, I prefer the applause. Besides, as you now know, I can’t snap.
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.