Can you still snap your fingers? I can’t. I wish I could, but now it hurts. Arthritis makes the joints sore.

It’s a talent that used to come in handy. I know it’s rude, but sometimes I could get a waiter’s attention that way.

Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.