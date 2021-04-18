I like looking out of clear, clean windows. But not enough to wash them. But wait, before you condemn me for being a lazy housekeeper – which I am, by the way, but wait.. hear me out.
My house is very old, built around 1880. Originally a log cabin. So the window frames are, shall we say, a bit dated. And warped. The result of that is that I can not get them open enough to remove them to clean both sides of the indoor and outdoor windows. I was so frustrated by that I decided to have brand new windows put in. When I described my plan to my nephew Chuck (who runs his own construction company and knows about stuff like that, he was aghast.
And when Chuck is aghast, he’s really aghast. “What are you saying? You want to spend over $20,000 to have clean window panes?”
I saw his point right away. $20,000. Wow. That’s about seven trips to Europe.
I decided I can see through those windows well enough after all.
Chuck suggested I hire a professional window washer. I thought about that but forgot all about it. I was too busy planning my seven trips to Europe.
So that was one advantage of having dirty windows, but just the other day I realized there is another advantage – one that’s much more important than any European safari. Dirty windows prevent bird suicides.
That’s right. My cousin Natalie in Iowa just told me the other day that two cardinals killed themselves fighting their own images in her spanking clean window panes. Plus that, a robin has been butting his head against her living room window for days. She figures his head must be harder than the cardinals’ heads. Still, that might not end well.
But see? That’s the big advantage of my dirty windows. No bird has ever fought his image in my panes. He can’t see himself for the dirt.
I rest my case.