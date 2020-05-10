I couldn’t sleep, so I sat in our four-season porch on the east side of our house just looking out into our yard.
The motion light gave me a full view of the area. The white picket fence surrounding the yard shone brightly against the lights. The lights were triggered by any motion, even a rabbit or a frog hopping about in the dark.
My wife has enlarged the parameters over the years and now it contains flowers, small shrubs and blooming things that look lovely as the season progresses. There are tulips, hostas, lilies, begonias and all sorts of plantings I do not know the names of.
Much to my surprise, a small child-size pickup truck drove across the winter-beaten lawn and stopped in front of the planted area along the fence. The truck was green with white lettering on the cab door: Greater Peltonia Agronomy and Plant Biometrics. Three very small people got out of the tiny truck: a woman driver and two men. The woman wore camo pants, a heavy hooded sweatshirt and a cap that had exclamation points across the front. She had a tiny whistle hung around her neck and blew it to get the attention of the two men. I could not hear a sound but apparently, they could, because when she put the whistle to her lips, they responded much like recruits at military camp.
She pointed to plantings and the first man quickly moved to a clump of winter survivors and touched them with his bare hand. A tiny spark glowed when he did this at each plant or shrub. He turned to the woman and smiled. His cap had a logo on it that said, Greater Peltonia Plant Genetics. The other man sat on a large boulder my wife had imported for decorative bordering.
The camo-lady blew her whistle and shouted at him to get to work but he didn’t move. She walked to him pulled his cap off and tweaked him on his bald head with her thumb and index finger. He said something — I don’t think he wanted to be there — and listened to her orders with his head on his hands, muttering something. Then he turned and touched a couple of peony plants that bloom pink in the summer. Sparks flew and the man wiped his nose on his sleeve. She stood with her hands on her hips and shook her head.
The first man went about the business at hand “healing” the dormant greenery with a touch and singing, “Spring is here, spring is here. How do I know? Just saw a Bluebird. That’s how I know. Do the bird walk, etc. etc." The lady in camo did a little bird walk and sang quite well in a tiny voice.
The other man stood and attempted to return to the tiny truck. The camo lady blew her whistle and yanked at his jacket collar.
I think his name was, Buster, because she said, "Buster get your butt over here and start these peonies." Which he did, reluctantly, with a shuffle and slouch from plant to plant. I heard him say to her, “I hate spring. Start all this stuff then the bugs come and eat it and pretty soon, mosquitoes bite and then weed spray."
Then she said: “yup, but spring gives people hope and joy. And Buster, right now they need it, so get with it.”
They were only in my yard for a few minutes. She looked at me, smiled and gave a thumbs up. Then she blew her whistle, got behind the wheel and they drove off without a sound toward a large corner lot close by. I heard her say (as they drove out of sight), “Watch out for that swimming pool. It’s really cold and there might be a dog.”
Our plants in Greater Peltonia are doing exceptionally well.