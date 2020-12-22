I don’t get enough exercise. I blame COVID-19. Not my own laziness.
I am careful about what I do when I leave my house. I wear a mask and confine my outings to the supermarket, the gas station and the library where I pick up books, CDs, and DVDs – my indispensable entertainment staples.
Oh, yes, I could walk to the library but I don’t – that just seems too boring. Besides I’d have to hand-carry my checked-out treasures all the way home.
But at last I did what I had told myself for weeks I was going to do any day now. I resolved to take a walk.
I figured if I drove to a lovely spot for my walk, I would enjoy it and maybe do it again. I chose to go to Prairie Park, a simple little park with an open air pavilion set in a large open area next to a slough surrounded by trees.
A wide, mowed pathway wound its way through the park. At one point along the pathway sat two benches – one granite and the other wood – good places to take a break. Behind the benches lay a giant tree split in half and almost lying on the ground. It framed the scene dramatically. Was it alive? Hard to say with all the leaves gone. What catastrophe had split that huge tree in half? A mystery.
After my bench break, I moved on to meet Oakley, a large friendly dog who was taking his servant – a pleasant woman — for a walk. She told me his name and when I called him, he ambled toward me, tail wagging and mouth open in a big grin. We exchanged a few amiable words (mine) and gestures (his) before we went on our separate ways. He ran off and I watched as he flopped to the ground and rolled over and over on the dried long grass, legs pedaling the air ... luxuriating in the feel of the ground under his body as he twisted back and forth on his back.
It looked like so much fun, I wanted to join him. I would have but feared it might take a whole team of helpers to get me back up on my feet again.
The second time I went to the park, friend Cathy joined me. Cathy is an excellent poet, so I suggested we read some poems after our walk. Had it not been a bit too chilly, we would have done so. Maybe next time. And maybe next time, Oakley will be there too. I missed him. Nothing like a friendly dog, a good friend, and a Minnesota walkabout that “knits up the raveled sleeve of care.”
(Thanks to the Bard of Avon for that quote.)