It was 94 degrees and humid. With exquisite timing my 13-year-old air-conditioner decided to just stop dead.
What? It was working fine three days ago.
I immediately thought: Darn, can this mean I have to get a new one? I did not want to do that. I don’t like to shop even when there isn’t an epidemic. So, there I was, floundering around my living room, trying to solve the problem.
Call me sexist, but I figure anything electric or “techie” in nature is a man’s job; they like that sort of thing and often know what to do. I thought, “Who do I know who could figure this out?” Hmm. OK — start with my brother Calvin, currently residing in a Burnsville nursing home. He was a carpenter and knew a lot about fixing things. He asked me many questions, and I reported that I had done all that: Check the plug in .. it works. Examine the cords and the AC for flaws ... done that. After the debriefing, my brother said, “I guess you need a new AC.” Dang.
I hate that. Takes so much time ... finding he right one to replace my old one ... ordering it ... waiting for delivery ... getting someone to put it in the window and get rid of the old one.
We all know that drill. And with the pandemic, that means being sure everyone is masked and keeping their distance.
But, I was not giving up on my experts. I called another friend. He lives a few miles out of town. He asked all the same questions my brother did, then sighed and said, “Better get a new one. If the company you get it from won’t set it up, I’ll do that for you.”
That was nice.
Still persistent, I called a friend in Florida. He used to live near me and was always very eager to help people out. I described my problem, and he, too, said, “Well, cut to the chase ... get a new one. Sorry.”
I had one last hope. I’d left a message for another fellow who lives in town. He’s a jack of all trades. He called back. Once again, I droned on about the AC. After a few questions, he said, “I’d better come over and look at it.” So he did. He checked out the cords, the plug in, the overall condition of the AC and found it a puzzle. Couldn’t figure out what was wrong. He then opened the front grate to inspect the filter (it was clean) and otherwise look it over on the inside. Nothing appeared to be wrong.
He then folded the grate back in place but one side stuck. He slammed it hard with the heel of his hand to make it fit ... and it did. At the same time, EUREKA! ... the AC started working. We were both amazed and stood there open-mouthed – speechless. I said, “I guess all it needed was a good sock in the face.”
He, being sensible, said it wasn’t a mystery. He figured something inside might have been out of place and his sock just put it back where it should have been.
Between you and me, I disagree. I think he has the magic touch.
By the way, the AC’s been running fine ever since. It better or I’ll get my friend to come over and sock it again.