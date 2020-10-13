If you stand at the intersection of McQuat Street and Armstrong Avenue and look west, you can see all the way to Swift Avenue that runs north and south, just about the whole length of the city. (My wife and I raised three daughters just a block west of where I was standing.)
I was out walking, cane in hand, about 4 p.m. on a beautiful sun-splashed day and I stopped shuffling at this prime view. The trees on McQuat have matured since the Dutch elm epidemic that killed nearly all the elms everywhere. A new tunnel of trees has grown up on the street forming a lovely Hallmark canvas of green. It is early fall, and green is turning to gold and red. I looked up through a canopy of gold; sunlight streamed through the tree branches in great shafts of light seeming to fall at my feet. White cumulus clouds moved slowly across the azure blue sky. They rested for a while at the tops of trees like cotton candy, then changed shape and moved on.
The homes are all well kept in this neighborhood. The properties are landscaped nicely with flowers and vegetable gardens that are well-tended by the homeowners. Some days when I am out and about on foot I stop and look to see how the tomatoes, squash, and beans are doing.
Flower gardens, some large and some small, are breathtaking; little dapples of color that seem to change just in time to replace the earlier eager bloomers such as tulips that rescue us from the bowels of winter and the despair of pandemic. We had lots of amazing color this year. Some of the plants, we did not know the names of, flowers that blushed and bloomed like a prom queen (or a blind date). We had a mystery plant with a spiked blossom and huge leaves that grew and grew until it was, “As high as an elephants’ eye.”
Leaves are falling and lining the path I take. When I was a boy I walked in the leaves, taking a path home or to the park, where we played football and chased each other around trees and boulders and along a struggling river that barely trickled under bridges. It was such fun to rake the leaves into huge piles and then jump, roll around and push handfuls of leaves down the back of our pals.
You could burn leaves at the curb then, but not now. The sense of smell is closely linked with memory. The scent of burning leaves triggers remembrance of a more innocent time. The harvest on my uncle’s farm, huge thrash machines that looked like ancient dinosaurs separating the chaff and straw. Women cooking the lunch and taking it to the men in the fields. There was time for talk and stories shared by men and women who never complained about the job. The older wives spoke French-Canadian. It was a sense of pride and a little sadness knowing the second language would end with them. When they grew old, they told their grandchildren stories of the harvest. But the times have changed, the small farms are now few. People speak to each other electronically using smart-phones and computers.
I checked my cellphone for any messages; there never is. If my cane and balance fail, I can call. I walked down the sloping street toward a white picket fence that frames our back yard. The sedum is blooming.
Soon there will be frost and the beauty of a new season will be upon us, mostly white.