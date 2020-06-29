After a conference with my many esteemed colleagues at our unofficial but convenient meeting place (recently reopened) near downtown Litchfield, we adjourned to attend to matters at hand: mowing lawn, fetching stuff prescribed by spouses, or at least in two examples, staying out of the way.
I did, in fact, have tasks that would keep me away from my (our) domicile for a short but appropriate time. Some households, I have heard, have experienced sour attitudes, stress and even harsh words because of lockdowns, social distancing and long-thought forgotten scenes and words uttered in the heat of social or even marital discourse. What I have done is retire my octogenarian carcass to a shelter on Lake Ripley — Meeker County’s answer to Gitche Gumee (remember Hiawatha) to sit and think and write about what a lovely summer place this is. My daughters have vivid (stinky) memories of the swimming beach bath house 40 years ago, but that has changed now. Go out there and have a social distanced picnic. If you have a boat or canoe, get out and paddle about before the first frost.
A soft breeze is blowing from the south. I can feel it on my hairless scalp through the holes in my made-in-China straw hat with the white and green band and optional chin strap. This is the good life I’m telling myself, green side up, able to talk in complete sentences, and willing to accept help and advice from willing friends and empathizers. A young boy who lives a block away mows my lawn, a neighbor has hauled branches, repaired a deck railing and forbidden me to climb a ladder.
I have a flyswatter on the picnic table, next to my cane, to shoo-away the occasional intruder. Now and then a bird swoops through the open sides of my fresh air office. In this solitude, I think of my mother’s garden that she kept when I was a boy in the ‘40s, the war years. Her “victory garden” that held a few vegetables, and her beautiful flowers: snapdragons, tiger lilies, bleeding hearts, hollyhocks and rhubarb. Oh boy, sugar on the end of a rhubarb stem — when we had sugar, and carrots pulled from her carefully cultivated rows and ripe green peas shucked right there.
My wife tells me of growing up on a farm in southwestern Minnesota. She and her older sisters, Vivian and Ruth, playing house in a small grove they reached by running through a mowed hayfield; waiting at the end of the road for the mail, especially the catalogues; and tearing down the gravel driveway on a bicycle and crashing into the ditch. Idyllic girlhood for sure.
So here I sit 75 years later, a little wiser, but not as wise as my parents, gazing across Meeker County Gitche Gumee, listening to the sounds of summer. No protest, riot or unrest here. I’m thankful for the protection law enforcement provides in Meeker County. I know “things” are more difficult in larger cities.
That breeze I was telling you about is getting a little stronger. I’ll probably have to use the chin strap on my straw hat. People walk, ride and run by on the bike path. I wonder what they are thinking. I’m thinking about sweet corn, watermelon, lemonade and soon, homegrown tomatoes. As good as it gets. Yes.