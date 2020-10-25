That first snowfall last week was right on schedule but I still got caught with my hose on the ground. I had to rip it out of five inches of snow to get it back into the garage for the season.
But at least I had the sense to get my swings, chairs, and tables stored away in time and covered up with various old tablecloths and bedspreads. I had that much foresight. And I also put the window back in that north door where I had put a screen in the spring. Oh, and covered my air conditioner with plastic against the winter weather. It still works after being socked in the face by Don Holmgren, who had come over a couple of months ago to see why it wasn’t working. When he hit the cover to get it back in place over the filter, it started working again. A mystery how that happened, but as long as it worked, I was satisfied. It’s now ready to crank up again come warm weather.
There’s a lot to do to prep for winter even on my small estate. I raked enough leaves to save the lawn, I hope. My German grandparents and my mother loved trees, as do I. That has resulted in my having 12 trees on my little corner lot. I think it’s a German trait to like having lots trees nearby. When I traveled in Germany, I noticed most roads in the countryside were lined with trees. They had to have been planted that way, because they were spaced evenly — same distance apart and same distance from the road.
My mother planted a maple and a crab apple tree. They are now huge things. Beautiful. I planted two myself – a lilac tree and a maple. They are now over 20 feet tall. I keep eyeing beautiful trees in Litchfield and wish I could plant a few more, but I must accept that I have enough.
I have noticed that the older trees lose their leaves before the younger. That makes sense I guess. Older people lose hair, eyesight, balance, and teeth before younger people. There are exceptions, I know, but that does seem to be the rule.
Researchers tell us that trees communicate with each other. According to forester Peter Wohlleben, a German of course, tells us that trees help each other. For example, in Africa, when giraffes nibble on acacia leaves, that tree emits a gas warning other acacias which then pump tannin into their leaves – a chemical that can sicken and even kill any animal that tries to eat them. I am going to have to read Wohlleben’s book, "The Hidden Life of Trees."
I wonder what my trees are talking about behind my back, or rather, over my head.