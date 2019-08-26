During these last two weeks of August we are taking a break from story hour. Our Lego building group, “Brickheads” still gets together on Thursday nights at 6:30 to build wonderful creations. I have to tell you about one masterpiece created by a six-year-old. She called it “The Mrs. Pease House.” She put together a sweet little gray-haired figure (Mrs. Pease) and added a dog, a dinosaur, various trees, aliens, a horse and a slide, and I realized that Mrs. Pease contributes to her very fertile imagination. What a tribute! This fun program will continue without a break.
Story hour programs will begin again as school starts in Litchfield the week of Sept. 3. Wednesday morning Toddler Time, for toddlers up to age 3, will start at 10:15, Wednesday, Sept. 4. Preschool Story Hour, for ages three and up, will resume at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Children under three years of age must be accompanied by a caregiver, and older siblings are always welcome.
Magic Bob and the Beautiful Lynn Marie will present “The Magic of Eric Carle” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. This is something new for us to try on a Saturday afternoon. Magic Bob always presents a wonderful magic show, and his tribute to Eric Carle will be fun and amazing. 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of Eric Carle’s book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
On Friday, Sept. 20 the library will have special guests Mothrmöv, who will present a musical story hour, “The Ugly Duckling.” The artists include Hannah Spivey, harpist, Susan Miranda, oboist, and Brittany Zales, mover. I’m excited to see what they do with the familiar fairy tale. I understand having a harpist play her harp, and an oboist play her oboe, but a mover? This should be an outstanding program.
Library programs for elementary and teen students will be announced at a later date. We’re making some changes at the library and aren’t quite ready to announce a schedule of programs for middle school and high school.
The Tail Waggin’ Tutors from Therapy Dogs International Chapter 252 McLeod County/Meeker County will visit the library on Saturday Oct. 12. I love to listen to the hum of young readers sitting with these kind dogs, practicing their reading skills.
Remember that reading records need to be turned in Aug. 31. Several children have asked me when we will count the entries for the guessing jar. We’ll count the candy and sort the entries on Friday, Aug. 30.
Someone told me years ago that time would seem to move faster and faster as I got older, and it has. This has really been a high-speed summer! I’m looking forward to what fall will bring. See you at the library!