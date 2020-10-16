Today I decided to have my pearl made into a piece of jewelry.
I say “my pearl” because I found it myself. That’s right ... I was eating my favorite meal: fresh (not canned) oyster stew last Christmas. I felt something hard. I figured it was a piece of shell, but when I removed it, there it sat, big as you please ... A PEARL!!! According to my research, the chances of that happening are one in 10,000. It could be worth up to $4,000, but that’s highly unlikely. Pearls from edible oysters are usually dull, often hollow and almost certainly worthless.
But still: Holy cow!! I have been eating oyster stew since I was a child. My father would buy fresh oysters around Christmastime, here in Litchfield.
He’d bring the prize home and make oyster stew. Easy, peasy. Heat oysters, milk, butter, salt and pepper, pour into a bowl, and add crackers. Heaven in a bowl.
It was a ritual we observed for years, just the two of us. We were the only ones in the family who loved oysters. I continued the tradition and have probably put away tons and tons of oyster stew over the years.
Never before had I found a pearl. Truly amazing. Of course, I kept it and shared my story with astonished friends.
I don’t care if my pearl is worthless. I can see that it’s dull and hollow, but I plan to wear it anyway, as if it were valuable. Besides, it’s a good talking point.
Like my pearl? I found it myself.